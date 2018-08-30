“Sheep Thrills” at the 119th annual Armstrong I.P.E.

Food, fun and festivities are in abundance at the Interior Provincial Exhibition and Stampede in Armstrong.

Celebrating 119 years, the theme for this year’s I.P.E.: Sheep Thrills.

Kids of all ages will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with animals such as horses, sheep, goats, llamas and even roosters.

New this year: the I.P.E. top chef competition, which gives youth between the ages of 10 and 13 the opportunity to compete in the kitchen.

A fan favourite event is the nightly rodeo, which showcases bareback riders, team roping, barrel racing and tie-down roping.

Daredevils will appreciate the variety of midway rides like the popular Zipper.

Live music entertains from morning to night at the RAM Truck Stage. You may get a chance to see Elvis, June & Jonny, Alan & Garth, and even Abba, or at least experience a great impersonation of these artists.

For a schedule of events, visit the Armstrong I.P.E. website.