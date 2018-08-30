Clerk injured in armed robbery at Milton convenience store

Halton Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery at a Milton Convenience Store.

Police say shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday, three men dressed in black, wearing masks, entered the Big Bear Convenience store in the Thompson Road and Main Street area.

The lone clerk was robbed of cash at gun point, police say.

During the robbery, the employee was pushed into a glass shelf that shattered and cut his leg, so he was taken to hospital.

Police are still trying to locate the suspects, who are described as:

1. Male, black pants, black shoes, black hooded jacket, white bandana covering face, grey backpack.

2. Male, black pants, grey hooded jacket, black gloves, wearing a Hallowe’en mask with bushy white moustache and eyebrows.

3. Male, black sweater, white Hallowe’en mask with black eyes and black mouth —similar to a “Nightmare Before Christmas” character.

Three suspects outstanding in an armed robbery that took place at a Big Bear Convenience store in Milton on August 29, 2018. Media Release: https://t.co/34hGGP1Ha2^ao pic.twitter.com/Q6ng2ZrPeN — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) August 30, 2018