Drug bust in Milton

Halton Regional Police have concluded a drug investigation in Milton, resulting in two arrests.

A drug investigation in Milton involving Halton Police has resulted in two arrests.

Police began an investigation late last year into an alleged drug trafficker from Peel Region, who was servicing Milton and Halton Hills on a regular basis.

Over the course of several months, investigators gathered evidence and eventually executed search warrants on Wednesday at a home in Mississauga, where police say they seized numerous items, among them half a kilo of cocaine, a large quantity of cash, multiple cell phones, and drug scales.

A man and woman, both 22 years of age, were taken into custody and charged with trafficking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Paul Harrower of the One District Street Crime Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 2491.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

