Drug bust in Milton

A drug investigation in Milton involving Halton Police has resulted in two arrests.

READ MORE: Shooting in downtown Hamilton sends 2 teens to hospital

Police began an investigation late last year into an alleged drug trafficker from Peel Region, who was servicing Milton and Halton Hills on a regular basis.

Over the course of several months, investigators gathered evidence and eventually executed search warrants on Wednesday at a home in Mississauga, where police say they seized numerous items, among them half a kilo of cocaine, a large quantity of cash, multiple cell phones, and drug scales.

A man and woman, both 22 years of age, were taken into custody and charged with trafficking.

READ MORE: OPP announces review, enhancement to mental health strategy following member suicides

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Paul Harrower of the One District Street Crime Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 2491.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or haltoncrimestoppers.ca.