City of Delta concerned about dispatch policy leaving firefighters out of emergency calls

A new dispatch protocol means that firefighters aren’t going to as many emergency calls and in Delta, politicians worry that could mean more lives are at risk.

Delta City Councillor and mayoral candidate Sylvia Bishop said that a change in May to the 9-1-1 dispatch system means fire departments are only notified of ‘certain’ types of emergencies.

In her city, she said that’s resulted in at least 40 per cent fewer call outs for firefighters — even though they have enhanced medical training.

“Let’s not argue about who should get there first, and let’s not exclude people who are firefighters, who have the training to begin the care while we wait for ambulance to arrive.”

“We are talking about people’s health and their needs, and that has to be number one.”

Bishop said that statistics show, more times than not, it’s been firefighters who arrive on scene first before ambulance crews.

“When you need help, you need help,” she said.

“Those calls for help should be answered and the people closer, who get there quickest, are often the firefighters.”

The City of Delta is taking its concerns to the Metro Vancouver Board.