About 30 people rappel down Lethbridge building to support Make-A-Wish

If you were in the downtown core on Wednesday you may have seen a bizarre sight: people descending down the Lethbridge Centre Building. Close to 30 took on the challenge to help raise awareness and funds for Make-A-Wish Southern Alberta.

Participants had the chance to take in the beautiful sights from the top of the 11-storey building, but the thought of making their way down was daunting.

“They think it’s a great idea at the beginning, then they begin to second guess that decision,” support team member Jason Mcloughin said.

The first ever Rope for Hope event in Lethbridge saw people brave the heights to support a meaningful cause.

“Certainly, if it was my grandchildren who wanted a wish to come true, I just think this would be a great organization,” participant Renae Barlow said. “I’m just really privileged to be here to fundraise and to have a really amazing experience of rappelling down a building.”

Each participant raised $1,500 to help kids like Curtis Kellar.

“Make-A-Wish sent us on a trip for Curtis’ Make-a-Wish after his heart transplant,” Curtis’ mom Amber said. “It was nice to be out of the hospital doing normal people things.”

Make-A-Wish Southern Alberta CEO Kim Anthony believes the impact of the wishes can be felt in many ways.

“It’s the anticipation of the wish, just thinking about it, making people feel good,” Anthony said. “That hope, that strength, that joy. And then after the wish you have all those memories.”

The organization gives children and families a boost when they need it most.

Curtis went to Disney Land. When times were tough, why was it important? Curtis probably says it best.

“Because it’s fun.”

The Lethbridge Rope for Hope event would like to raise $40,000. Donations are being accepted until Sept. 30.