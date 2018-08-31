What’s open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day

If you’ve got a to-do list to get through this Labour Day weekend, take note that many businesses and municipal services are powering down for the holiday Monday.

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in Ottawa on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018:

Food and drink

Most grocery stores are shutting their doors on Monday. However, the Metro on Rideau Street and the Loblaws at Rideau and Nelson are both open 24 hours. Whole Foods at Lansdowne Park is also open from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Other shopping

Many drug stores like Shoppers and Rexall will be open, but it depends on the location. Contact a specific store to double check its holiday hours.

The ByWard Market will be open. The market’s website says that will also be the case for “many businesses and outdoor vendors” in the busy tourist area, but suggests contacting individual businesses for their hours of operation.

Museums

The National Gallery of Canada will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Other

Banks are closed.

Movie theatres, including the various Cineplex locations, the ByTowne Theatre and the Mayfair Theatre, are open.

City of Ottawa services

Ottawa City Hall and all seven client service centres are closed.

The Provincial Offences Court, including the courts located at 100 Constellation Cres., will be closed.

The Ottawa Public Health Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed.

Libraries are closed.

All municipal child care centres will be closed.

City of Ottawa arts centres, galleries, theatres and museums will be closed — but the Karsh-Masson Gallery, the Barbara Ann Scott Gallery and the OAG Annex at City Hall will be open.

Some indoor pools and fitness centres will be open “with modified schedules.”

Weather permitting, beaches and splash pads will be open but unsupervised.

There won’t be any curb-side garbage, recycling or green bin collection. Labour Day’s pickup will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

The 311 contact centre will be open “for urgent matters” that need the city’s “immediate attention.”

Transit

All municipal parking regulations and restrictions will apply.

OC Transpo will operate on a Sunday schedule. Take note: The transit service’s fall schedule comes into effect Sunday, Sept. 2.

The transit information centre (613-741-4390) will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Para Transpo will operate on a holiday schedule. The city says regular scheduled trips are automatically cancelled.

The Para Transpo reservations line (613-244-7272) will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Para Transpo trip cancellation and general inquiries line (613-244-4636) will be open from 6 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

For more details on Labour Day changes to the city’s schedule and operations, click here.