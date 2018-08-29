Fatal fire in Trenton spurs new program for Quinte West firefighters

On Thursday evening, a fire broke out in a unit of an apartment building on Queen Street at Creswell Drive in Trenton, Ont.

Raven Dagnall, 24, was caught in the fire and had to be brought to a Belleville hospital that evening to be treated. Dagnall was later transported to a Hamilton hospital, and died on Sunday due to the severity of his injuries.

READ MORE: Sandy Pines Wildlife Centre begins barn rebuild

According to Quinte West fire officials, the home did not have a working smoke alarm.

The unfortunate circumstances of Dagnall’s death have been the inspiration for a new program, called “After the Fire,” where the Quinte West Fire Department will go door-to-door, educating neighbours about smoke alarms and fire safety.

According to Quinte West fire officials, the program will be initiated in neighbourhoods where there has been a fire-related fatality or injury, and in cases where officials become aware that a working smoke alarm is not present.

WATCH: Fire officials urge residents to check smoke alarms, practice escape plans

Dan Smith is the deputy fire chief in Quinte West. He said the fire that led to Dagnall’s death was due to unattended cooking and a disconnected fire alarm.

“By introducing this new program, we hope to ensure all homes are protected and avoid any further tragedy,” Smith said.

On Wednesday evening, for the first time, fire officials will be going down Queen Street to speak with residents about fire safety.