Kingston man turns himself in to police in sex assault investigation

Kingston police say an 18-year-old man was charged with two counts of sexual assault after turning himself in on Tuesday.

According to Kingston police, the victim and the accused had an “on-gain, off-again relationship.” The victim visited the 18-year-old at his home on July 18, according to police.

While they had broken up as a couple, she wanted to remain friends. Yet according to police, the accused sexually assaulted the victim, who then contacted a friend who came to pick her up.

The victim reported the incident to Kingston police the next day, police say. Further investigation revealed that the accused allegedly sexually assaulted the victim once before, in March 2017.

On Aug. 28, police say the accused turned himself in to police. He was arrested and later released on conditions with a future court date.

Kingston police did not respond to a request for further information.