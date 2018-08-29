Weather
Saskatoon weather outlook: 50 km/h wind gusts, more showers ahead

Strong winds gusts kick in across central Saskatchewan on Thursday.

50 km/h wind gusts, a chance of showers and cooler days move in behind a cold front.

Saskatoon forecast

Wednesday

8 C was where Saskatoon started off the day under partly cloudy skies with a light southerly breeze.

By noon temperatures climbed up toward 20 C with a few more clouds moving in.

A system swinging into the province pushes in a kick of heat out ahead of it that will help warm things up to around 25 C for an afternoon high under partly to mostly cloudy skies with a humidex making it feel a few degrees warmer.

Wednesday Night

There is a slight chance of showers in city during the evening and a risk of thunderstorms further north under partly to mostly cloudy skies as we cool back into low double digits overnight.

Thursday

A mix of sun and cloud is on tap for the day on Thursday with a few more clouds moving in midday and a decent chance of showers into the afternoon.

Winds will pick up during the day as a cold front sweeps through, with sustained speeds around 30 km/h and gusts upwards of 50 km/h possible as we aim for an afternoon high in the low 20s.

A cold front sweeping through the area will drop temperatures back down to end the week.

Friday

Even cooler conditions roll in on Friday with an afternoon high stuck in the teens as gusty winds linger through the day.

A mix of sun and cloud is also on the way to round off the final day of August with a slight chance of late day showers.

Cool conditions settle in with an upper trough on Friday.

Labour Day long weekend outlook

A cool September long weekend is shaping up with daytime highs struggling to get into the low 20s under a mix of sun and cloud Saturday and Sunday.

Labour Day Monday will be even cooler with a daytime high likely stuck in the teens with a few more clouds and a chance of showers.

Here is your Saskatoon 7-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

Garfield MacGillivray took the August 29 Your Saskatchewan photo of a great egret at Quill Lake:

Garfield MacGillivray took the August 29 Your Saskatchewan photo of a great egret at Quill Lake.

Garfield MacGillivray / Viewer Submitted

