Greenwood United Church becomes first faith group to receive ‘Bee Canada’ recognition

Bee City Canada encourages cities, towns, First Nations, schools, businesses and other organizations to take action to protect pollinators. Greenwood United Church in Peterborough is the first faith community to be recognized by Bee City Canada.

“The nice thing about having a community at Greenwood is it’s much like a hive; we work together as a team, we learn from each other, we share the benefits of the honey,” says Tom Childs, the head beekeeper.

READ MORE: Bee friendly: City of Kawartha Lakes stands up for pollinators

Greenwood United Church was born of the union of Donwood, and St Margaret’s churches. As the congregation evolved, they wanted to go in new directions

“The ball diamond hasn’t been used in 20 years, as the demographic changed in this area, and we’re converting it into a pollinator garden so we are into year No. 2 of trying to re-landscape — planting bushes, flowers, to feed the bees,” says congregation member Brian Nichols.

READ MORE: Honey, hives and highrises: Why urban beekeeping is trending in Canada

“Churches will agree the environment and stewardship of the planet is an important part of the mission and vision as a Christian community or any religious community so this is very important and this is a demonstrative part of that vision,” says Tom Childs.