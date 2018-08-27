Weather
August 27, 2018 4:28 pm

More rain on the way for the Okanagan

By Meteorologist  Global News

More rain is on the way in the Okanagan and Shuswap for the final week of August.

SkyTracker Weather
A A

Finally some relief rolled in from the bone dry, hot conditions that plagued the Okanagan throughout most of August so far.

It came in the form of rain over the weekend with 4.2 millimetres falling in Kelowna, which helped wash out the smoke and clean the air.

Air quality improved to a low health risk to start the week; however, Environment Canada continued a special air quality statement for the area for potential for conditions to worsen and smoke to return.

The reason for that is the fact that fire activity remains widespread across the province, which means that communities downwind of wildfires may continue to see poor air quality at times.

After a glorious sunny Monday with temperatures bumping back into the low 20s, clouds will back in Monday night and stick around into Tuesday with a chance of a few showers to start the day.

That risk will diminish in the afternoon as clouds clear out and sunshine returns to wrap up the day along with a daytime high in the mid-20s.

Another surge of clouds comes on Wednesday with a decent chance of rain once again during the day, as an upper trough swings through, knocking daytime highs back into the low 20s.

There is a good chance of rain once again on Thursday throughout the valley.

SkyTracker Weather

The rain risk will lessen on Thursday with some lingering clouds and a few breaks of sunshine possible with temperatures once again stuck in the low 20s.

The mercury rebounds heading into September long weekend with daytime highs jumping back into the mid-20s Friday and Saturday with increasing sunshine before they slip back a bit into the low 20s into Labour Day Monday.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Air Quality
BC Wildfire
Environment Canada
kelowna weather
okanagan weather
Osoyoos Weather
Penticton weather
Rain
Shuswap Weather
Smoke
Special Air Quality Statement
Vernon Weather

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News