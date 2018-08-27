Peterborough police make arrests in robberies, assaults during busy weekend

Peterborough police have charged a 34-year-old man following a Sunday morning robbery at a McDonnel Street convenience store.

Police said a man brandishing two knives entered the store at 5:30 a.m., demanding cash. The clerk handed the man an unknown amount of cash. The man then fled the store.

Police say they were able to identify a suspect, and found him sitting outside a George Street restaurant at 9:30 a.m.

Police say the man was in possession of a prohibited knife and a small amount of marijuana.

Duncan James Corbiere, of Stewart Street, is charged with robbery with theft, unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and breach of probation. He was to appear in court Aug. 27.

In another case, police say they arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a violent fight last week.

Police say paramedics found a man lying on the curb near Parkhill Road and Auburn Street shortly after midnight on Aug. 24. The man said he had been assaulted on the Rotary Greenway Trail near Parkhill Road. He was transported to a Toronto hospital for treatment.

Police say the victim and his assailant knew each other. A suspect turned himself in at the Water Street police station Aug. 24.

William Christopher Joyce, 35, of Beechwood Dr., is charged with aggravated assault, mischief and theft. He is to appear in court Sept. 6.