2 injured after vehicle pulls up at Toronto hospital with bullet holes

Police are investigating after a vehicle with two injured people inside pulled up at a hospital in Toronto riddled with bullet holes.

The vehicle arrived at Etobicoke General Hospital around 11 p.m. Sunday. One victim was transported to a trauma centre and a second person suffered minor injuries.

It is believed the shooting took place in the area of Highway 401 and Highway 403 near Mississauga.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects.

Police searching various areas of Highways 401 and 403 to find where the shooting happened. One victim transferred to trauma centre, 2nd person remains at Etobicoke General with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/R71UIpVe02 — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) August 27, 2018