Crime
August 27, 2018 6:34 am

2 injured after vehicle pulls up at Toronto hospital with bullet holes

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Hwy. 401 and Hwy. 403 in Mississauga on Aug. 26, 2018.

Jeremy Cohn/Global News
Police are investigating after a vehicle with two injured people inside pulled up at a hospital in Toronto riddled with bullet holes.

The vehicle arrived at Etobicoke General Hospital around 11 p.m. Sunday. One victim was transported to a trauma centre and a second person suffered minor injuries.

It is believed the shooting took place in the area of Highway 401 and Highway 403 near Mississauga.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects.

