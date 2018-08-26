Richmond RCMP search for 9-year-old girl allegedly taken by mother without permission

Richmond RCMP are searching for a nine-year-old girl.

RCMP said Amaya Araki-McWilliams was last seen at 1 a.m. on Sunday. She was staying at a hotel in Richmond with her father, who has sole custody.

Police said Amaya was allegedly taken by her mother, 35-year-old Natalie Araki, without permission.

Police believe the two are still in the Lower Mainland, possibly in Vancouver or New Westminster.

Amaya is described as mixed race, four-foot-six with black hair. She was wearing a white “Canada” T-shirt and dark-coloured shorts.

Mother Natalie is described as mixed race, five-foot-two with black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black baseball hat.

RCMP said an Amber Alert has not been issued because it doesn’t meet the appropriate criteria.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts is asked to contact local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)