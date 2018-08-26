Suspect in Toronto’s 68th homicide of 2018 identified as Garfield Chambers

Toronto police say they have identified the suspect in a stabbing that left one man dead Friday afternoon.

Officers said 43-year-old Garfield Chambers of Toronto is wanted for second-degree murder following the death of Cecil Graham, 49.

Police were called to the area of Markham Road and Melham Court around 1 p.m. Friday, where Graham was found with upper body injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said Chambers fled the scene. If Chambers is spotted, police advise people not to approach as he’s considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 316-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Assault: Melham Crt / Melford Dr

-altercation between 2 men

-1 male with upper body injury, unconsc/not breathing

-Police/EMS on scene

-suspect fled the scene

-Homicide notified and investigating#GO1564549

^ka — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) August 24, 2018