Suspect in Toronto’s 68th homicide of 2018 identified as Garfield Chambers
A A
Toronto police say they have identified the suspect in a stabbing that left one man dead Friday afternoon.
Officers said 43-year-old Garfield Chambers of Toronto is wanted for second-degree murder following the death of Cecil Graham, 49.
Police were called to the area of Markham Road and Melham Court around 1 p.m. Friday, where Graham was found with upper body injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers said Chambers fled the scene. If Chambers is spotted, police advise people not to approach as he’s considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 316-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.