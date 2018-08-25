2 people arrested in northeast Edmonton standoff charged with 2nd-degree murder

Two people who were arrested after a police standoff in northeast Edmonton on Thursday have been charged with second-degree murder in a separate investigation.

There was an extensive police presence in the area of 76 Street and 127 Avenue on Thursday, as a five-hour standoff ensued.

A 40-year-old man was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries and later released. Three other people were arrested following the standoff, which saw members of the Edmonton Police Service’s tactical unit, several police vehicles and a negotiator called to the area.

On Saturday morning, the Alberta RCMP said two of the people arrested in the incident have since been charged in connection with a woman’s death on a first nation west of Edmonton.

On Aug. 14, Ellie Mae House was found dead at a house on the Paul First Nation. An autopsy revealed the 31-year-old died of a gunshot wound.

Genie Elizabeth Bull, 25, and Lyle Kashten Buck, 23, both of Edmonton, were charged on Friday with second-degree murder in House’s death. RCMP said both are being held in custody until their next court appearance on Aug. 29.

Two people were previously charged with House’s death. On Aug. 18, police announced Nora Flora Papin, 31, and Neil Benjamin Morin, 33, were each charged with second-degree murder in connection with House’s death.

While no other suspects are being sought in the case, the RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.

Charges are still pending in connection with the police standoff in northeast Edmonton on Thursday.