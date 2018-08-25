Police concerned about medical well-being of missing Burlington man

Burlington police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing man.

Halton Regional Police say Mitchell Charron, 23, was last seen at his home in the area of Headon Road in Burlington at around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 23.

He’s described as white, 6’1″, with a heavy build and light brown wavy hair, and was last seen wearing an olive green wind breaker, blue jeans and grey flip flops.

Police say they’re concerned for his well-being because he doesn’t have his medications with him.

They add that they believe he may be in the Mississauga area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Halton Regional Police Service Communications Bureau at 905-825-4747 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).