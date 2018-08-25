Police ask for public’s help finding missing Burlington teen

Halton Region Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Burlington teen.

Police say Gitti Wayezi, 15, was last seen on Aug. 1.

She’s described as 5’3″, about 120 lbs. with tanned skin, a slim build, straight black hair and has brown eyes but wears blue contact lenses.

She also has a nose ring in her left nostril and a piercing in her lower lip.

Police say Wayezi has been known to travel throughout the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and could possibly be in the Toronto area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Halton Regional Police Service Communications Bureau at 905-825-4747 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).