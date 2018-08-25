Potentially explosive fire doused quickly by Kelowna fire crews

Numerous reports of flames and dark smoke were made to the 911 around 7:38 p.m. on Friday after a fire broke out at a woodworking shop filled with combustible materials in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood.

The first crews on the scene saw heavy flames and smoke around half of the single-storey structure in the 600 block of Webster Road, according to Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Kelly Stephens.

“Initial attacks were made from the exterior of the structure,” Stephens said. “Crews quickly knocked down the fire and where able to save half the structure and it’s contents.”

No one was in the building, owned by Heartland Millworks, at the time of the fire.

There was about 150 gallons of assorted acetone, paint thinners and lacquer’s in or near building during the fire which caused major concern, Stephens said.

Most of the heavy machinery inside was saved.

“The fire appears to have started in the staining/finishing area of the building,” he said.

The business is located beside Rutland Elementary school.