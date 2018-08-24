Eugenie Bouchard qualifies for U.S. Open women’s main draw

At least two more Canadians are going to the main draw at the U.S. Open.

Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., and Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal both won in the final round of the qualifying tournament on Friday to earn spots in the main draw.

They’ll join fellow Canadians Milos Raonic, Denis Shapovalov and Vasek Pospisil when the tournament begins on Monday.

READ MORE: Eugenie Bouchard’s ‘icy’ post-victory interview makes headlines

Bouchard became the lone Canadian woman to advance to the main draw with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Jamie Loeb.

Auger-Aliassime, 18, beat Gerald Melzer of Austria 6-3, 6-0 to book a ticket to the main draw of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

Bouchard dropped just seven games over three qualifying matches to clinch a sixth consecutive main draw appearance at the final Grand Slam of the season.