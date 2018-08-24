Environment
August 24, 2018 5:45 pm

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s office denies telling staff to stop using term ‘climate change’

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford took aim at the Liberals' carbon tax once more on Thursday, saying he has allies in people like Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and expects to be soon be joined by Alberta United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney.

Premier Doug Ford‘s office says recent emails from civil servants asking staff to stop using the term “climate change” on government social media accounts were based on false information.

Several internal emails published on a Toronto blog said Ford’s office had directed workers at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry as well as Ontario Parks to not use the term online.

A spokeswoman for Ford says the premier’s office has never issued such a directive to anyone in government.

The government says it has launched an investigation into the matter and has taken immediate action to correct the inaccuracy.

Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna, who has clashed with Ford over the cancellation of cap and trade, had earlier tweeted that his government appeared to be “muzzling” staff with the order.

Ontario’s environment minister has promised that a new provincial plan to address climate change will be unveiled this fall.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

