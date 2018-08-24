Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s office denies telling staff to stop using term ‘climate change’

Premier Doug Ford‘s office says recent emails from civil servants asking staff to stop using the term “climate change” on government social media accounts were based on false information.

Several internal emails published on a Toronto blog said Ford’s office had directed workers at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry as well as Ontario Parks to not use the term online.

A spokeswoman for Ford says the premier’s office has never issued such a directive to anyone in government.

The government says it has launched an investigation into the matter and has taken immediate action to correct the inaccuracy.

Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna, who has clashed with Ford over the cancellation of cap and trade, had earlier tweeted that his government appeared to be “muzzling” staff with the order.

Ontario’s environment minister has promised that a new provincial plan to address climate change will be unveiled this fall.

After Ontarians & Cdns have experienced extreme weather linked to climate change -extreme heat, forest fires, flooding- the Ontario gov't appears to be muzzling @OntarioParks by banning words "climate change". Time to focus on climate action. We have a plan. Ontario has no plan. https://t.co/rqKTRKXqYo — Catherine McKenna 🇨🇦 (@cathmckenna) August 24, 2018