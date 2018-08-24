Young Ontario athletes hit the Kingston ice to showcase their hockey talents

The fourth annual Kingston Ice Wolves Showcase hockey tournament was held today at the Invista Centre.

Bantam, Midget and Junior girls’ teams from across the province took part in the day-long event.

A total of 20 teams participated.

It was an opportunity for the ladies to prepare for the season ahead, and to showcase their talents in front of Canadian and American university-level coaches.

“Kingston puts on a great event,” said Greg Fargo, head coach at Colgate University in Hamilton, New York.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to scout and recruit new players to our program. This is a high-level event and I like what I see.”

Fargo, a Kingston native from Wolfe Island, has been coaching Colgate for the past seven years. Last season, he guided the Raiders to 34 victories and a berth at the NCAA Final Four tournament in Minnesota. He looks for more than talent in a young player.

“I try and look for kids who can skate, but just as important, I look for those who have a real passion for the game,” Fargo said. “I love to coach girls who love the game and are willing to work hard to get something out of it.”

Former American Olympic hockey star Julie Chu is now the head coach of Montreal’s Concordia Stingers, and she, too, looks for players who can skate.

“Today the game is so fast, you have to know how to skate,” said Chu, the 2007 NCAA player of the year at Harvard University.

“If they’re able to skate, they’re going to be around the puck a little bit more,” Chu explained. “I look for players with that skating ability, but just as important, I look for good students who are able to combine academics with athletics. That’s something we all strive for in U-Sports hockey.”