August 24, 2018 2:09 pm

Virgin Mary statue stolen from outside Hamilton school: police

Hamilton police say a statue of the Virgin Mary was stolen from outside a school.

Police say they’re investigating the theft of a Virgin Mary statue from a Hamilton school.

Investigators say the statue was taken from Annunciation of our Lord Catholic Elementary School earlier this week.

It had been on display in a garden area that was surrounded by fencing and a locked gate.

Police say the statue is approximately one metre tall and weighs about seven kilograms.

Investigators are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of the statue.

