Virgin Mary statue stolen from outside Hamilton school: police
A A
Police say they’re investigating the theft of a Virgin Mary statue from a Hamilton school.
Investigators say the statue was taken from Annunciation of our Lord Catholic Elementary School earlier this week.
READ MORE: Stolen Ronald McDonald statue found unharmed, authorities quiet on who took it
It had been on display in a garden area that was surrounded by fencing and a locked gate.
Police say the statue is approximately one metre tall and weighs about seven kilograms.
Investigators are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of the statue.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.