Saskatoon weather outlook: cool and cloudy weekend ahead

Saskatoon will see temperatures dunk below seasonal for the weekend and into next weekend.

Saskatoon Forecast

Friday

Friday will see mainly cloudy skies, with an expected daytime high of 18 C.

The clouds will stick around overnight, with winds coming in from the northwest at 15 km/h.

Saturday

Some sun should start to shine through on Saturday, however a daytime high of only 17 C is expected.

Sunday

There’s a chance we could see some showers in the city on Sunday.

There could be some rain in the Saskatoon area on Sunday. Monday

Temperatures will remain on the cool side to start off the work week, as Monday’s daytime high is only expect to reach into the mid-to-upper teens.

There is also a chance we could see some more rain on Monday.

