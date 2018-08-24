Canada
N.B. Election Candidate Profile: Brian Gallant

By Staff The Canadian Press

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant talks with reporters as the Canadian premiers meet in St. Andrews, N.B. on July 19, 2018. Campaigning in New Brunswick has unofficially begun, days before the writ drop that kicks off the official start of the election period. Liberal premier Brian Gallant launched his campaign Sunday, saying the party is campaigning on the themes of fairness and opportunity in their bid for re-election in the fall.

A sketch of Premier Brian Gallant, leader of the Liberal Party of New Brunswick:

Age: 36, making him Canada’s youngest premier.

Hometown: Shediac Bridge, N.B.

Job before politics: Gallant says he started two small companies to finance his post-secondary education, including a law degree from McGill University; he practised corporate and commercial law before becoming a partner at the Veritas Law firm in Dieppe, N.B.

Leadership history: Gallant won his party’s leadership race in 2012 without a seat, and was elected to the provincial legislature in 2013 as Liberal Opposition leader.

Key issue: Gallant’s government has made marijuana part of the province’s economic strategy, and plans to “build a ‘best-in-class’ hub of infrastructure and research clusters to attract new investment” in cannabis. It has also pushed investment to create a hub for cyber-security work.

What to look for on the campaign trail: Gallant has pushed to put more women on the ballot in New Brunswick, with his government winning praise for its plan to give parties a financial incentive to field more female candidates.

Did you know: Gallant married Karine Lavoie in October at a wedding in St. Andrews, N.B.

Social media stats: Nearly 20,000 Twitter followers; more than 15,575 Facebook followers.

Celebrity lookalike: Aaron Eckhart.

Quote: “To continue to grow the New Brunswick economy, we must consistently work at growing our population and workforce, and we must support industries that are in rural New Brunswick.”

