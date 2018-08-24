Ride to Conquer Cancer organizers holding their breath about the wildfire smoke

Will a change in the weather come soon enough for those participating in the BC Ride to Conquer Cancer?

Starting Saturday, cyclists will trek 200 kilometres as part of the fundraising effort.

However, Ride director Lindsay Carswell says organizers are monitoring the wildfire smoke on an almost hourly basis.

“There’s a go/no-go scenario where we won’t put riders at risk and there could be some challenging decisions to make between now and Saturday morning.”

An air quality advisory remains in effect for all parts of Metro Vancouver, but the smoke is clearing out, according to Global News meteorologist Mark Madryga.

“While the main smoke looks to be gone back to the B.C. Interior where it will likely stick around the Southern Interior all weekend, it will still be hazy here in Metro Vancouver at times today and through the weekend. There are still fires burning on Vancouver Island so any push of air from that direction will steer a bit more smoke in here. But certainly, the really thick stuff that we had for several days is gone, just still some haze the next while.”