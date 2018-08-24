Sports
Ex-Michigan gymnastics coach accused of lying to investigator linked to Larry Nassar case

In this Feb. 19, 2016 file photo, former Michigan State University gymnastics head coach Kathie Klages reacts during the womens gymnastic's meet in East Lansing, Mich.

Sundeep Dhanjal/The State News via AP File
Michigan State University’s former head gymnastics coach is the latest person to be charged in the wake of the sexual abuse scandal surrounding ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Kathie Klages is accused of lying to an investigator in June, when she denied witnesses told her years ago about being sexually assaulted by Nassar.

She was criminally charged Thursday.

Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison after hundreds of woman and girls said the once-renowned gymnastics doctor sexually abused them under the guise of medical treatment, including while he worked for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Numerous people have since been fired or forced out of their jobs, including the school’s president.

The former dean of the university’s osteopathic medicine school, who had oversight of Nassar, is among those facing criminal charges.

