Canada
August 23, 2018 8:23 pm
Updated: August 23, 2018 8:25 pm

Via Rail warns of delays through Montreal due to Turcot Interchange work

By The Canadian Press

Work on the Turcot Interchange could mean travel woes for commuters using VIA Rail this weekend.

File / Global News
A A

Via Rail says passengers travelling through Montreal could be delayed for up to 45 minutes starting Friday because of infrastructure work in the city.

The passenger rail company says reconstruction of the Turcot Interchange requires that a portion of the track and signals be relocated.

READ MORE: Commuters struggling with new Turcot closures

Disruptions will affect travellers on trips between Montreal and Toronto, Quebec City, Ottawa and Senneterre/Jonquière through Wednesday.

Previously booked customers will be notified of the delays and can obtain a refund or change their dates of travel if desired.

WATCH: Commuters struggle to figure out their route to work

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Montreal Construction
Montreal rail
Montreal to Toronto
Montreal traffic
Quebec City
Quebec travel
Turcot Interchange
turcot interchange construction
VIA Rail
VIA rail service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News