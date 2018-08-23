Heavy smoke pours from Kitsilano home engulfed in flames

Vancouver fire crews were called to the city’s west side for a three-alarm fire on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. in the area of MacDonald Street and West 4th Avenue.

Firefighters made entry and attacked from the third floor, but due to the force of the fire they were driven out and had to take a defensive approach.

Firefighters trying to prevent the flames from spreading next door. 3rd & Macdonald in #Kitsilano @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/xuypCXhBlG — Jordan Armstrong (@jarmstrongbc) August 23, 2018

Fire Information officer, Jonathan Gormick said that although they completed a primary search to find any occupants inside, they were unable to do a secondary search.

“No occupants were initially found but we are unsure at this time if anyone remains in the house and crews have withdrawn and changed to a defensive mode of attack, cooling the fire from the exterior and protecting any exposures.”

People are being asked to avoid the area.

“There’s heavy smoke in the area and at this time, Macdonald is closed between W 4th and Cornwall,” said Gormick.

The house on fire in #Kitsilano is 108 years old and for sale — listed for $2.5-million https://t.co/D4S3d1W3Dr… @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/zv37vftL1G — Jordan Armstrong (@jarmstrongbc) August 23, 2018

The fire has not spread to neighbouring homes.

No cause has been determined, but fire investigators are on scene.