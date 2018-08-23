Heavy smoke pours from Kitsilano home engulfed in flames
Vancouver fire crews were called to the city’s west side for a three-alarm fire on Thursday afternoon.
The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. in the area of MacDonald Street and West 4th Avenue.
Firefighters made entry and attacked from the third floor, but due to the force of the fire they were driven out and had to take a defensive approach.
Fire Information officer, Jonathan Gormick said that although they completed a primary search to find any occupants inside, they were unable to do a secondary search.
“No occupants were initially found but we are unsure at this time if anyone remains in the house and crews have withdrawn and changed to a defensive mode of attack, cooling the fire from the exterior and protecting any exposures.”
People are being asked to avoid the area.
“There’s heavy smoke in the area and at this time, Macdonald is closed between W 4th and Cornwall,” said Gormick.
The fire has not spread to neighbouring homes.
No cause has been determined, but fire investigators are on scene.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.