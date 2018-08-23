Sports
August 23, 2018 3:26 pm

Mariajo Uribe sets new course record at Wascana Country Club with 64

By The Canadian Press

Mariajo Uribe tees off on the first hole during the final round of a LPGA golf tournament on Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Phoenix.

Rick Scuteri / AP Photo
Colombia’s Mariajo Uribe fired a course-record 8-under-par 64 on Thursday for the clubhouse lead at the CP Women’s Open.

Uribe had birdies on five of her first seven holes on a hot, sunny morning at the Wascana Country Club. She added three more birdies after the turn to trim one stroke off the previous record.

American Mina Harigae was three shots off the pace after opening with a 67. Sweden’s Camilla Lennarth and American Cindy LaCrosse were another stroke behind at 68.

Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., had a late tee time. She’s one of 16 Canadians in the field.

Uribe, the world No. 173, has two top-10 finishes this season. She has missed the cut at six of her last nine appearances on the LPGA Tour.

Play will continue through Sunday at the US$2.25 million tournament.

