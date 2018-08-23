Education
Comprehensive housing list coming for city of Vancouver

By Senior Reporter  CKNW

A comprehensive list of all non-market and social housing available in Vancouver will soon be available online.

City staff have been working on the project for a year.

“It’s everything from co-ops to some of the non-market rentals that may be available all in one place, in one easy way to access,” NPA councillor George Affleck said.

Affleck adds the information will be easy and quick to access.

“Who owns it, how much does it cost to rent, are there availabilities, is it a city property, provincial, private and all that information will be in one place and downable for anyone who wants it,” Affleck said.

Affleck says the information is available right now but finding it is difficult.

