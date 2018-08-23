Free, weekly concert in Vernon cancelled due to smoky skies

Citing smoky skies and poor air quality, organizers for Civic Sounds say tonight’s free music concert in Vernon has been cancelled.

“It’s a tough decision to make, but attendee’s health and safety is our No. 1 concern,” said Dudley Coulter, events and promotions co-ordinator at the Downtown Vernon Association.

Civic Sounds organized a free, weekly music concert every Thursday evening this summer at Vernon’s Civic Plaza. Tonight was to be the final concert of the season, but, according to Weather Canada, Thursday’s air quality health index (AQHI) is rated at 10-plus.

Despite this cancellation and one other due to smoke, Coulter said there were many positives to Civic Sounds, including more than 5,500 attendances and $3,100 raised to send eight local underprivileged children to summer camp in Gibsons, B.C., through The Salvation Army’s Summer Camp Program.

“It’s great to see the community come together for not just live music and a party atmosphere, but donate to such a worthy cause,” says Coulter.

The younger sibling to Civic Sounds, Jammin’ in Justice, which takes place Wednesdays from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Justice Park, also experienced increased attendance, but was also affected by two cancellations due to smoke.