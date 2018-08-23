New Brunswick election 2018

August 23, 2018 12:53 pm

New Brunswick election: Fredericton North

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News
Riding background

Fredericton North was created out of the former ridings of Fredericton-Fort Nashwaak and Fredericton-Nashwaaksis as part of the 2013 redistricting process.

Candidates

Liberal: Stephen Horsman (incumbent)

  • Served as Minister of Public Safety and Minister of Justice

Progressive Conservative: Jill Green

NDP: Scarlett Tays

Green: Tamara White

People’s Alliance: Lynn King

KISS N.B. Candidate pending

Independent:

History


2014

Stephen Horsman defeated PC candidate Troy Lifford, who’d served as MLA for Fredericton-Nashwaaksis, with 33.6 per cent of the vote. Lifford earned 31.7 per cent of the vote in the tightly run campaign.

2010

Fredericton-Fort Nashwaak and Fredericton Nashwaaksis had gone for the Liberals in 2006 but flipped in the 2010 election.

Troy Lifford won Fredericton-Nashwaaksis in 2010 with 47.6 per cent of the vote. Pam Lynch won Fredericton-Fort Nashwaak with 47.3 per cent, defeating the then-Liberal cabinet minister Kelly Lamrock.

