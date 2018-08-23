Man dies after overnight fire in Longueuil

A 52-year-old man is dead following a fire in a residential building on Montpetit Street, near Roland-Therrien Boulevard in Longueuil overnight.

A 911 call reporting the blaze was made at around midnight.

READ MORE: Man hospitalized after early morning fire tears through Longueuil home

Emergency crews discovered the victim inside his apartment. He was unconscious at the time.

Attempts were made at the scene to revive the victim. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

READ MORE: Fire in Longueuil leaves two families homeless

Two units were evacuated as firefighters tackled the blaze, but residents were allowed to re-enter their homes Thursday morning.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.