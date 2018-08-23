New Brunswick election: Restigouche West
Riding background
Restigouche-West was a new riding created in the 2013 redistricting.
This riding is in northern New Brunswick and includes the communities of Atholville, Balmoral, Eel River Crossing, Kedgwick, Saint-Quentin, and Tide Head.
Candidates
Liberal: Gilles LePage (incumbent)
- Serving as Minister of Labour, Employment and Population Growth.
Progressive Conservative: Candidate pending
NDP: Candidate pending
Green: Charles Theriault
People’s Alliance: Candidate pending
KISS N.B. Candidate pending
Independent:
History
2014
Liberal candidate Gilles LePage won with 58 per cent of the vote, defeating PC candidate Martin Coulombe, who was the incumbent MLA for Restigouche-la-Valee.
Coulombe got only 20.1 per cent of the vote. Independent candidate Charles Theriault took 17.8 per cent of the vote, and NDP candidate Gilles Cyr captured 4.1 per cent.
2010
In 2010, Campbellton-Restigouche Centre and Restigouche-la-Vallee elected Progressive Conservative MLAs. Both were new to politics and defeated Liberal MLAs.
Martine Coulombe defeated Liberal Burt Paulin in Restigouche-la-Vallee and Greg Davis defeated Liberal Roy Boudreau in Campbellton-Restigouche Centre.
