Maxime Bernier to make announcement Thursday — as Tories meet in Halifax without him

Conservative MP Maxime Bernier is set to make an announcement in Ottawa Thursday afternoon in the wake of the controversy surrounding tweets over the Liberal government’s diversity and immigration policies.

The statement is taking place around the same time his party gathers in Halifax for a Conservative policy convention — and Bernier seems to be absent from it.

READ MORE: Maxime Bernier clarifies that he’s all for diversity in Canada – just not ‘more diversity’

Bernier, who represents the Quebec riding of Beauce, is holding a media availability in Ottawa at 1 p.m. ET. An hour later the Conservative caucus meeting is taking place in Halifax.

Not sure how he’s going to make the caucus meeting scheduled for an hour later in Halifax… this is Bernier’s first time talking to the media since the tweets started. pic.twitter.com/MI2fDXrg6v — Mercedes Stephenson (@MercedesGlobal) August 23, 2018

The Conservative convention is the first policy meeting since Andrew Scheer was elected chief last year. The three-day event comes on the heels of controversy surrounding a series of tweets Bernier posted last week.

The failed Conservative leadership candidate’s tweets argued that more diversity and “having people live among us who reject basic Western values” will lead to “cultural balkanization.” He also tweeted that “more diversity” in Canada will “destroy what makes us a great country.”

The comments caused a political backlash, including from his own party — leading to questions about whether Bernier would be booted from caucus.

So will Max double down? Is he moving to either beat caucus to the punch as to his status in the party? Will he tone it down to stop divisions dominating the convention? You better bet I will be watching to find out! #cdnpoli — Mercedes Stephenson (@MercedesGlobal) August 23, 2018

Michelle Rempel, the immigration critic for the Conservatives, suggested Bernier’s comments were a “seemingly premeditated tweet thread for fundraising purposes.”

WATCH: Scheer responds to Bernier’s controversial tweets

Scheer also condemned Bernier’s comments.

“Maxime Bernier holds no official role in caucus and does not speak for the Conservative Party of Canada on any issue,” Scheer’s statement said. “Personally, I disagree with politicians on the left and the right when they use identity politics to divide Canadians. I will not engage in this type of politics.”