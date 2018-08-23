New Brunswick election: Moncton South
Riding background
Moncton South was a new riding created during the 2013 redistricting process. It contains portions of the former ridings of Moncton West and Moncton East.
The entire riding is now inside the City of Moncton and includes downtown Moncton.
Candidates
Liberal: Cathy Rogers (incumbent)
- Currently serves as the province’s Finance Minister
Progressive Conservative: Moira Murphy
NDP: Amy Johnson
Green: Candidate pending
People’s Alliance: Marilyn Riel
KISS N.B.
Independent:
History
2014
The 2014 election saw Liberal candidate Cathy Rogers defeat PC candidate Susan Stultz, the incumbent for the former riding of Moncton West.
2010
PC candidate Susan Stultz defeated Tory candidate Anne Marie Picone Ford in the 2010 election.
Stultz earned 48.5 per cent of the vote while Ford earned 32.7 of the vote.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.