New Brunswick election: Hampton

Riding background

Hampton was created as a new riding during the 2013 redistricting process from parts of former districts Hampton-Kings, Kings East, Saint John Fundy, Quispamsis, Rothesay and Saint John East.

Candidates

Liberal: Carley Parish

Progressive Conservative: Gary Crossman (incumbent)

NDP: Pending candidate

Green: John Sabine

People’s Alliance: Pending candidate

KISS N.B. Pending candidate

Independent:

History

2014

Bev Harrison, a former PC MLA who represented Hampton-Kings in 1978, 1982, 2013, 2006 and 2010, had initially said he would not run in the 2014 election but later announced he would run as an NDP candidate in the newly formed Hampton district.

Harrison would be defeated by PC candidate Gary Crossman, who won with 38.7 per cent of the vote. Harrison earned 26 per cent of the vote.

2010

Hampton-Kings, Kings East, Saint John Fundy, Quispamsis, Rothesay and Saint John East all elected PC candidates in the 2010 general election.