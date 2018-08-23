New Brunswick election: Carleton-York

Riding background

The riding encompasses significant portions of the York district and parts of the now-defunct Woodstock riding.

Both districts had traditionally voted for PC candidates.

Candidates

Liberal: Jackie Gordon Morehouse

Progressive Conservative: Carl Urquhart (incumbent)

Has served as a PC MLA since 2006 and until dissolution served as the whip of the Official Opposition

NDP: Candidate pending

Green: Sue Rickards

People’s Alliance: Candidate pending

KISS N.B. Candidate pending

Independent:

History

2014

The new riding of Carleton-York was formed as a result of the 2013 electoral redistricting.

Carl Urquhart, a former officer of the RCMP and Fredericton Police Forces, won the the seat in the 2014 election. He won with 46.5 per cent of the vote.

2010

Former districts Woodstock and York went to the PCs in the 2010 election. Then-premier David Alward won Woodstock and Carl Urquhart won the York riding with 56.2 per cent of the vote.