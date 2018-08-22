Where the leaders are in the N.B. election

Where the leaders are Thursday, Aug. 23, as the New Brunswick election campaign begins:

Liberals: Brian Gallant will make a 9 a.m. campaign announcement at Fairfield Inn, 26 Marriott Dr., Moncton., and later makes stops in Saint John, St. Stephen and Fredericton.

Progressive Conservatives: Blaine Higgs makes a campaign announcement at 11 a.m. at Marwood, 3307 Route 101 Tracyville, and then campaigns in Moncton.

Green: David Coon tours the York Nursing Home in Fredericton in the morning, then attends the Garrison Market in Fredericton Thursday evening.

New Democrats: Jennifer McKenzie launches the provincial NDP campaign at noon in front of the legislature in Fredericton, then campaigns in Saint John.

People’s Alliance: Kris Austin campaigns in the riding of Fredericton – Grand Lake, and then works at the provincial campaign office in Fredericton.