Where the leaders are in the N.B. election
Where the leaders are Thursday, Aug. 23, as the New Brunswick election campaign begins:
Liberals: Brian Gallant will make a 9 a.m. campaign announcement at Fairfield Inn, 26 Marriott Dr., Moncton., and later makes stops in Saint John, St. Stephen and Fredericton.
Progressive Conservatives: Blaine Higgs makes a campaign announcement at 11 a.m. at Marwood, 3307 Route 101 Tracyville, and then campaigns in Moncton.
Green: David Coon tours the York Nursing Home in Fredericton in the morning, then attends the Garrison Market in Fredericton Thursday evening.
New Democrats: Jennifer McKenzie launches the provincial NDP campaign at noon in front of the legislature in Fredericton, then campaigns in Saint John.
People’s Alliance: Kris Austin campaigns in the riding of Fredericton – Grand Lake, and then works at the provincial campaign office in Fredericton.
