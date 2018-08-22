Saint John may play key role in upcoming election

Saint John promises to be a key battleground in this coming New Brunswick provincial election campaign.

With more than half a dozen ridings up for grabs in the area, party leaders are already spending time and resources in the region. For the second time in five days, the Brian Gallant campaign bus rolled into Saint John and perhaps for good reason

University of New Brunswick Saint John political scientist JP Lewis says liberal strategists have been putting time and resources into the region for months.

“Installing Gallant for the minister of the Saint John area, having the office here, bringing in Jack Keir, a former Saint John area minister into their office shows that they must be concerned,” Lewis notes.

Premier Gallant admits the region is important strategically, but says they approach delivering their message and policy the exact same way in the port city as they do elsewhere in the province.

“Our strategy as a political party is to ensure that we listen to New Brunswickers about how we can work together to grow a fair economy and make sure there are more opportunities. That’s our strategy across the province in every single region,” Gallant stated.

Meanwhile, the Green Party and the People’s Alliance plan to run a full slate of candidates in the region as well, an indication that all parties see the importance of Saint John in the upcoming campaign.