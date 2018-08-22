Uber Eats coming to Regina and Saskatoon starting Aug. 23

Uber Eats will be available in 30 new communities across Canada starting Aug. 23 including Regina and Saskatoon.

Customers will be able to get their hands on whatever food they are feeling like with a few easy clicks on your smartphone.

The Uber Eats app will connect consumers with dozens of local restaurants in their area offering delivery through an Uber Eats courier, allowing consumers to enjoy the convenience of food delivery at home or while you are out in a park.

The announcement marks the largest single-day Uber Eats launch nationally, and is part of the Uber Eats’ ongoing commitment to be in 100 Canadian cities and towns by the end of this year.

Their latest expansion includes Halifax, Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatoon and surrounding cities in the Vancouver area.

Uber Eats first launched in Toronto in 2015 as the company’s initial test market. Currently, they have more than 8,000 restaurants on the platform with more than 10,000 delivery partners.