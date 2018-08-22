Suspicious package found under patrol car at Longueuil police headquarters

Longueuil police say a suspicious package was discovered beneath a patrol car in a parking lot located in front of police headquarters on Curé-Poirier Boulevard West.

The discovery was made at around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Denis Mercille said a safety perimeter was quickly put in place and that neighbouring businesses were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Curé-Poirier Boulevard was closed for several hours, between Jean-Béliveau and Joliette streets for the police operation.

Mercille said that officers with the Sûreté du Québec’s bomb disposal unit were called in to assess the contents of the package.

On Monday afternoon, Mercille confirmed the package was harmless, but did not specify its content.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.