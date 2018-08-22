Canada
August 22, 2018 9:44 am

Collision on rural road in northeast Edmonton

By Online Journalist  Global News

A red vehicle crashed on a rural stretch of 18 Street, between 153 Avenue and Anthony Henday Drive, on Wednesday, August 22, 2018.

Global News
Emergency crews were called to a collision in northeast Edmonton early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. on a rural stretch of 18 Street, between 153 Avenue and Anthony Henday Drive.

The exact circumstances of the crash aren’t clear, but a red vehicle came to rest partly in the ditch.

There’s no word on the condition of anyone inside the vehicle or what caused the collision.

— More to come…

