Collision on rural road in northeast Edmonton

Emergency crews were called to a collision in northeast Edmonton early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. on a rural stretch of 18 Street, between 153 Avenue and Anthony Henday Drive.
The exact circumstances of the crash aren’t clear, but a red vehicle came to rest partly in the ditch.
There’s no word on the condition of anyone inside the vehicle or what caused the collision.
— More to come…
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.