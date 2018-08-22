‘Time to clean up Washington’: politicians unload after guilty pleas from Trump associates

Paul Manafort: guilty on eight counts.

Michael Cohen: pleaded guilty to eight counts.

Duncan Hunter: a Republican congressman, indicted on charges relating to the use of campaign funds for personal expenses. His wife was also indicted.

It’s was an active day in the news for U.S. President Donald Trump, and the Republicans. And members of Congress and the U.S. Senate would not let them forget it on Tuesday.

The news had Democratic politicians speaking out forcefully on Twitter.

Some said it was time to make major changes in Washington; others were vehement that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation be allowed to proceed unabated.

Here was Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, saying it’s “time to clean up Washington.”

Since introducing my bill to #EndCorruptionNow this AM: Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign crimes. Paul Manafort convicted on tax fraud. Rep. Duncan Hunter indicted for misuse of campaign funds. And these are just the guys who've been caught. Time to clean up Washington. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 21, 2018

Here was California Rep. Ted Lieu:

The guilty plea of @realDonaldTrump attorney Michael Cohen, the conviction of Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, and the indictment of GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter reaffirm three principles that are self-evident: Truth is truth Corruption is corruption The law is the law — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 21, 2018

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer brought up the issue of pardons:

My message to the president: you better not talk about pardons for Michael Cohen or Paul Manafort tonight, or anytime in the future. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 21, 2018

New York State Sen. Brad Hoylman just repeated what was being said already:

“If those payments were a crime for Michael Cohen, then why wouldn't they be a crime for Donald Trump?” https://t.co/EHTWAEPiMv — Senator Brad Hoylman (@bradhoylman) August 21, 2018

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand reminded people that “no one’s above the law.”

Today is a good day for this reminder: No one’s above the law. Not President Trump’s inner circle. Not President Trump himself. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) August 21, 2018

And Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Tim Kaine talked about the importance of allowing Robert Mueller’s investigation to carry on without interference.

The American people need to know the truth — today’s guilty plea and verdict make it clear that the Mueller investigation must proceed unobstructed. — Tammy Baldwin (@tammybaldwin) August 21, 2018

With the Cohen and Manafort news today, it’s more important than ever that Congress act immediately to protect the Mueller investigation. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) August 21, 2018

Reaction to the news didn’t come solely from Democrats, however.

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said the American legal system is “working its will” in the Manafort and Cohen cases.

The American legal system is working its will in both the #PaulManafort and #MichaelCohen cases. Thus far, there have yet to be any charges or convictions for colluding with the Russian government by any member of the Trump campaign in the 2016 election. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 21, 2018

It’s important to let this process continue without interference. I hope Mr. Mueller can conclude his investigation sooner rather than later for the benefit of the nation. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 21, 2018

Senate Speaker Paul Ryan also offered a statement, reported by the Washington Post’s Josh Dawsey.

Asked Paul Ryan's office for their reaction to today's news. Here's the statement I just got. "We are aware of Mr. Cohen’s guilty plea to these serious charges. We will need more information than is currently available at this point.” — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) August 21, 2018

Cohen has a sentencing date on Dec. 12.

Manafort doesn’t yet have a sentencing date. But the judge in that case has given prosecutors until Aug. 29 to figure out whether he’ll be tried on the other 10 charges.

Hunter and his wife are expected to be arraigned on Thursday.