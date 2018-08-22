‘Time to clean up Washington’: politicians unload after guilty pleas from Trump associates

Paul Manafort: guilty on eight counts.
Michael Cohen: pleaded guilty to eight counts.
Duncan Hunter: a Republican congressman, indicted on charges relating to the use of campaign funds for personal expenses. His wife was also indicted.
It’s was an active day in the news for U.S. President Donald Trump, and the Republicans. And members of Congress and the U.S. Senate would not let them forget it on Tuesday.
Coverage of Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen’s guilty verdicts on Globalnews.ca:
The news had Democratic politicians speaking out forcefully on Twitter.
Some said it was time to make major changes in Washington; others were vehement that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation be allowed to proceed unabated.
Here was Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, saying it’s “time to clean up Washington.”
Here was California Rep. Ted Lieu:
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer brought up the issue of pardons:
New York State Sen. Brad Hoylman just repeated what was being said already:
New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand reminded people that “no one’s above the law.”
And Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Tim Kaine talked about the importance of allowing Robert Mueller’s investigation to carry on without interference.
Reaction to the news didn’t come solely from Democrats, however.
South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said the American legal system is “working its will” in the Manafort and Cohen cases.
Senate Speaker Paul Ryan also offered a statement, reported by the Washington Post’s Josh Dawsey.
Cohen has a sentencing date on Dec. 12.
Manafort doesn’t yet have a sentencing date. But the judge in that case has given prosecutors until Aug. 29 to figure out whether he’ll be tried on the other 10 charges.
Hunter and his wife are expected to be arraigned on Thursday.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.