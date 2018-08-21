Moncton charity slated to close if it doesn’t receive more support

A charity in Moncton says they have no other option but to close their doors, a due to a lack of volunteers and financial support.

Big Hearts Small City, which operates a bed donation program and supports fire victims in Moncton, Miramachi and Fredericton, took to Twitter to announce the closure Tuesday.

Sad news to say today effectively today we are no longer helping fire victims in #Fredericton & #Miramichi and as of September 19 in #Moncton area we close. Low donations & no volunteers is 2 reasons why. #NB pic.twitter.com/t645FsE7Hx — Big Heart Small City (@bigheartscity) August 21, 2018

The group’s executive director says the beds can’t be delivered without volunteers, and services outside of Moncton can’t continue without funding.

“It’s one of the hardest decisions that we have to make. I put my blood, sweat and tears into this organization since 2012, and to see it become the way it is; we’re very busy,” says Jason Surette.

“We’re getting more and more people calling us for help, but we’re having less and less people involved in helping us.”

Surette says they’ve received $13,000 in donations in 2018, after a potential closure came to light in January, the group only has two volunteers.

He says while they’re hopeful for more support, the organization is slated to close Sept. 19.

Big Hearts Small City, a charity organization operating in Moncton, says it will be forced to close Sept. 19th if it doesn’t receive funding or volunteer support. Details at 6pm on @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/YsoVtIRcPZ — Callum Smith (@smithc902) August 21, 2018