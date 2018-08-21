Talk to the Experts
August 21, 2018 3:42 pm

Aug. 25 – Westend Seniors Activity Centre

By 630CHED

Westend Senors Activity Centre will be on Talk to the Experts this Saturday at noon.

Senior activity centres can be a positive influence for persons 55 and older, with programs and services to engage the mind, body, and soul.

Join Talk to the Experts this Saturday as Haidong Liang and Heather Riberdy of the Westend Seniors Activity Centre, and Karen Murdock of the Senior Solutions Team stop by to discuss seniors living in isolation and the important role senior activity centres play in decreasing isolation for Edmonton seniors, improving health and wellness.

This this Saturday at noon, only on 630 CHED.

