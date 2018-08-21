Residents calling for second entrance and exit to Hammonds Plains subdivision

A group of residents in Hammonds Plains hopes to convince the municipal government to construct a new entrance and exit to one side of their subdivision.

The subdivision is called Highland Park, and it’s split in two by Hammonds Plains Road. The west side’s sole public road connection to that road is Northwood Road.

“There has been a need for many years,” Marion Gillespie, vice chair of the Highland Park Rate Payers Association, said in a phone interview from Tatamagouche on Tuesday.

There are approximately 200 homes and 800 residents in that section, and residents have brought this desire to the Halifax Regional Municipality’s attention since at least 2004, she said.

The association launched a petition for the road this month and an estimated 90 signatures have been collected so far, Gillespie said.

The plan is to submit the petition in the fall.

“We’re talking to everybody about it,” said Carol Rowland, a board member of the association.

The area resident said there have been accidents at Northwood Road’s intersections before that have resulted in residents being blocked from leaving or coming into the area.

Halifax Regional Municipality District 13 Coun. Matt Whitman wasn’t available for an interview on Tuesday but said in a message that he supports a second passage.

“I’ve been working on this file for six years,” he said. “Hopefully the petition will help.”

A request for a comment from Halifax’s municipal government wasn’t immediately fulfilled.