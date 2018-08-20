Beyond a teardown: Charred remains of Vancouver home on the market for $3.9 million

A real-estate listing for a property on Vancouver’s west side is raising more than a few eyebrows.

The condition of a property on West 3rd Avenue and Trafalgar Street is well past what could be described as a “teardown.” The three-storey house was already largely demolished after being gutted by fire back in December.

The property is now on the market for $3.99 million.

The property has been a source of frustration in the Kitsilano neighbourhood.

The century-old house was vacant and squatters were suspected of starting a fire that razed the home back in December.

Neighbours told Global News back in June that despite repeated calls to the city, no one had taken responsibility for hauling the charred remains of the home away.

A legal notice from the City of Vancouver dated August 17 ordered the owner to “remove this accumulation of rubbish and discarded materials and to cut overgrown grass and weeds within 10 days of the date of this order.”

— With files from Ted Chernecki