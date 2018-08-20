Guleph Children’s Foundation asks public to help fund Free to Play program

The Children’s Foundation of Guelph and Wellington is appealing to the public for assistance in funding its increasingly popular Free to Play program.

The program offers financial assistance for children in need so they can participate in sports, arts, camps and other recreational activities.

READ MORE: Donations being accepted ahead of Guelph's Giant Book Sale

“We actually had budgeted for around a 10 per cent increase over last year, which is about what we’ve seen over the last five years,” said the foundation’s executive director Glenna Banda. “But this year we’ve had a 20 per cent increase in applications for financial assistance. We think that it’s a combination of community awareness and some additional need in the community.”

Banda said their goal is to raise $50,000 by Aug. 31 to help the organization continue providing Free to Play opportunities into the fall.

READ MORE: Guelph anti-poverty advocates critical of scaled-back welfare increase

This year, 1,882 activities have been funded through Free to Play, benefitting 1,239 children, according to the foundation. The most popular activities include camp, swimming and soccer.

They said $307,000 in financial assistance has been distributed through the Free to Play Program.

The program also receives support from the City of Guelph, the County of Wellington and fee-waiving partnerships with local recreation providers.

Donations can be made online at www.childrensfoundation.org or by calling 519-826-9551.